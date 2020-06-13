Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572889975.html
В Ленинградской области потушили пожар в ангаре
2020-06-13T17:10
мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)
ленинградская область
санкт-петербург
происшествия
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0d/1572888248_0:458:598:794_1200x0_80_0_0_64205bb61b5444c038bf5c87e34966d0.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572889363.html
ленинградская область
санкт-петербург
РИА Новости
Новости
мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий), ленинградская область, санкт-петербург, происшествия

В Ленинградской области потушили пожар в ангаре

17:10 13.06.2020
187
© Фото : ДТП и ЧП | Санкт-Петербург | Питер ОнлайнПожар, в поселке имени Свердлова Ленинградской области. Стоп кадр видео очевидца
Пожар, в поселке имени Свердлова Ленинградской области. Стоп кадр видео очевидца
© Фото : ДТП и ЧП | Санкт-Петербург | Питер Онлайн
Пожар, в поселке имени Свердлова Ленинградской области. Стоп кадр видео очевидца
С.-ПЕТЕРБУРГ, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Пожар на территории ангара площадью 500 квадратных метров в поселке имени Свердлова ликвидирован, сообщили в пресс-службе ГУ МЧС по Ленинградской области.
"Горел ангар на площади 500 квадратных метров. В 15.40 пожар был ликвидирован. Информация о пострадавших не поступала", - сообщили журналистам в пресс-службе ГУ МЧС по Ленобласти.
Пожар в частном жилом доме в Вохомском районе Костромской области
Вчера, 16:52
В Костромской области двое детей погибли при пожаре в частном доме
Ранее сообщалось, что на месте происшествия работают дежурные смены 101, 102, 150 пожарно-спасательных частей Ленинградской области и 40 пожарно-спасательной части противопожарной службы Петербурга, службы пожаротушения главного управления МЧС России по Ленинградской области.
Назначение ангара в пресс-службе МЧС уточнить не смогли. По данным местных СМИ, возможно, это склад с поддонами племзавода "Приневское".
МЧС России (Министерство РФ по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)Ленинградская областьСанкт-ПетербургПроисшествия
