https://ria.ru/20200610/1572749664.html
Выборы губернатора Ленинградской области назначили на 13 сентября
2020-06-10T15:00
2020-06-10T15:00
ленинградская область
единый день голосования в россии
александр дрозденко
ленинградская область
политика
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155845/42/1558454283_0:352:3013:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_bd034d91fe74b9be933c580a95ba867e.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572675538.html
ленинградская область
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572749664.html?chat_room_id=1572749664
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155845/42/1558454283_0:352:3013:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_bd034d91fe74b9be933c580a95ba867e.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/155845/42/1558454283_248:0:2977:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_4bcafbc548a13306494202d48783f726.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155845/42/1558454283_589:0:2636:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_7a113028364c3c9ffa30828fedcbfef0.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
единый день голосования в россии, александр дрозденко, ленинградская область, политика