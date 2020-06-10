Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Ленинградская область
Ленинградская область
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572749664.html
Выборы губернатора Ленинградской области назначили на 13 сентября
2020-06-10T15:00
ленинградская область
единый день голосования в россии
александр дрозденко
ленинградская область
политика
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155845/42/1558454283_0:352:3013:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_bd034d91fe74b9be933c580a95ba867e.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572675538.html
ленинградская область
РИА Новости
Новости
единый день голосования в россии, александр дрозденко, ленинградская область, политика

Выборы губернатора Ленинградской области назначили на 13 сентября

15:00 10.06.2020
284
© РИА Новости / Евгений Епанчинцев / Перейти в фотобанкИзбиратель на избирательном участке
Избиратель на избирательном участке
© РИА Новости / Евгений Епанчинцев
Перейти в фотобанк
С.-ПЕТЕРБУРГ, 10 июн – РИА Новости. Депутаты законодательного собрания Ленинградской области назначили дату выборов губернатора на 13 сентября, сообщает пресс-служба правительства региона.
"Депутаты законодательного собрания Ленинградской области назначили выборы губернатора на 13 сентября", - сказано в сообщении.
Мужчина голосует на выборах в единый день голосования на избирательном участке
9 июня, 12:15Единый день голосования
В ЦИК рассказали о выборах, запланированных на единый день голосования
В декабре губернатор Ленинградской области Александр Дрозденко заявил, что его решение об участии в выборах главы региона в 2020 году будет зависит от оценки его работы жителями Ленобласти и президентом РФ. Срок полномочий Дрозденко на посту губернатора Ленинградской области истекает в сентябре 2020 года, он работает в этой должности с 2012 года.
Ленинградская областьЕдиный день голосования в РоссииАлександр ДрозденкоЛенинградская областьПолитика
