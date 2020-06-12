Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572847042.html
На саммите ШОС в Санкт-Петербурге планируется принять около 20 документов
владимир норов
шос
санкт-петербург
в мире
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572846958.html
https://ria.ru/20200527/1572065773.html
владимир норов, шос, санкт-петербург, в мире

На саммите ШОС в Санкт-Петербурге планируется принять около 20 документов

11:24 12.06.2020
© Depositphotos / AnmFotoВид Невы. Санкт-Петербург, Россия
Вид Невы. Санкт-Петербург, Россия
© Depositphotos / AnmFoto
Вид Невы. Санкт-Петербург, Россия. Архивное фото
ПЕКИН, 12 июн – РИА Новости. Около 20 документов планируется принять во время саммита Шанхайской организации сотрудничества (ШОС) в Санкт-Петербурге, заявил в пятницу генеральный секретарь ШОС Владимир Норов.
Саммиты БРИКС и ШОС были запланированы на 21-23 июля, однако на фоне пандемии было принято решение о переносе мероприятий на осень.
Флаг с эмблемой саммита ШОС
Вчера, 11:21
В саммите ШОС планируется участие главы ООН, лидеров Афганистана, Ирана
"На саммите планируется утвердить более 20 документов", - заявил Норов на встрече с журналистами.
ШОС - международная организация, основанная в 2001 году лидерами Китая, России, Казахстана, Таджикистана, Киргизии и Узбекистана. На саммите ШОС в Астане 9 июня 2017 года лидеры государств-членов ШОС подписали решение о приеме в организацию Индии и Пакистана.
Флаги стран-участников БРИКС
27 мая, 15:13
Саммиты БРИКС и ШОС перенесли на более поздний срок
Владимир НоровШОССанкт-ПетербургВ мире
