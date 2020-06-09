Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Попова надеется, что 1 сентября дети вернутся в школу

14:21 09.06.2020 (обновлено: 14:34 09.06.2020)
1012
© РИА Новости / Кирилл КаллиниковУченики на уроке в День знаний
Ученики на уроке в День знаний
© РИА Новости / Кирилл Каллиников
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Роспотребнадзор надеется, что 1 сентября дети вернутся в школу, заявила глава ведомства Анна Попова.
"Хотела бы еще обратить внимание на то, что мы возвращаться в школу будем, мы надеемся, что в сентябре, как положено - 1 сентября", - заявила Попова на совещании председателя Совета Федерации Валентины Матвиенко с членами Совета при президенте РФ по реализации государственной политики в сфере защиты семьи и детей и с представителями регионов.
Она отметила, что в мире без привычной формы обучения осталось более миллиарда детей, и все ищут выход из этой ситуации.
Попова пояснила, что рекомендация по началу занятий классов в разное время основывается на необходимости разобщить детей, чтобы опасность детям заразиться друг от друга была как можно ниже.
Здание школы St George в городе Вейбридж на юго-востоке Великобритании
31 мая, 09:00
За горизонтом. Открытие школ после пандемии коронавируса
