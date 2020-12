Умер исполнитель роли Бобы Фетта в "Звездных войнах"

Another great and tragic loss! The fine actor and Gentleman that was JEREMY BULLOCH! A joy and delight to meet and to know! Our thoughts are with his Maureen and the family. #JeremyBulloch @starwars @bobafettfanclub #actor #iconic #JamesBond #CarryOn #BobaFett @bbcdoctorwho pic.twitter.com/iSfwzlnfV5