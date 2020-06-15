Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572971953.html
В Петербурге налетчики ограбили курьеров логистической компании
2020-06-15T22:17
гумвд
ленинградская область
санкт-петербург
происшествия
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572972055_0:0:640:360_1400x0_80_0_0_1909a97250bd0b28021bd3246e6afee9.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200605/1572495699.html
3
ленинградская область
санкт-петербург
Видео с камер наблюдения: нападение с целью ограбления в Петербурге
В Петербурге неизвестные напали на курьеров и украли у них около 10 миллионов рублей
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572972055_0:0:640:360_1400x0_80_0_0_1909a97250bd0b28021bd3246e6afee9.jpg
https://nfw.ria.ru/flv/file.aspx?nolog=1&ID=4640616&type=mp4
2020-06-15T22:04
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572972055_0:0:640:360_1400x0_80_0_0_1909a97250bd0b28021bd3246e6afee9.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572972055_81:0:561:360_1400x0_80_0_0_7e999b88d095d6adc13fd03f237022ff.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572972055_141:0:501:360_1400x0_80_0_0_63aab0689f0f6d3285188b0a5fd946f2.jpg
гумвд, ленинградская область, санкт-петербург, происшествия

В Петербурге налетчики ограбили курьеров логистической компании

22:04 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 22:17 15.06.2020)
5406
С.-ПЕТЕРБУРГ, 15 июн – РИА Новости. Полиция Петербурга разыскивает налетчиков, похитивших около 10 миллионов рублей, которые перевозили сотрудники логистической компании, сообщает пресс-служба ГУМВД по Петербургу и Ленинградской области.
"Около 10.00 в полицию Невского района поступило сообщение о том, что по адресу проспект Обуховской обороны, дом 295, неизвестные совершили нападение на сотрудников логистической компании и похитили у них перевозимые денежные средства. По предварительным данным, сумма ущерба составила около 10 миллионов рублей", - говорится в сообщении.
Разбойное нападение на банк в Хабаровске
5 июня, 05:23
Хабаровчанин пытался ограбить банк ради погашения своих долгов
По данным пресс-службы, налетчики скрылись на автомобиле. Их личности устанавливаются.
6762337
Обсудить 3
ГУМВДЛенинградская областьСанкт-ПетербургПроисшествия
