В Петербурге налетчики ограбили курьеров логистической компании
2020-06-15T22:04
2020-06-15T22:17
Видео с камер наблюдения: нападение с целью ограбления в Петербурге
В Петербурге неизвестные напали на курьеров и украли у них около 10 миллионов рублей
гумвд, ленинградская область, санкт-петербург, происшествия