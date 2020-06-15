Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Юнармейцы во время передачи кисетов с землей с мест захоронений советских воинов с территорий иностранных государств
75 лет Великой Победы
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572947692.html
Мединский: легендарный пес Джульбарс не участвовал в Параде 1945 года
2020-06-15T15:41
75 лет великой победы
парад победы
великая отечественная война (1941-1945)
владимир мединский
общество
Экипаж советского бронеавтомобиля БА-10: старший сержант Евгений Петрович Эндрексон, сержант Владимир Поликарпович Поршаков и овчарка Джульбарс. Южный фронт
Экипаж советского бронеавтомобиля БА-10: старший сержант Евгений Петрович Эндрексон, сержант Владимир Поликарпович Поршаков и овчарка Джульбарс. Южный фронт
Экипаж советского бронеавтомобиля БА-10: старший сержант Евгений Петрович Эндрексон, сержант Владимир Поликарпович Поршаков и овчарка Джульбарс. Южный фронт. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Легендарная собака минно-розыскной службы по кличке Джульбарс, вопреки множеству публикаций, не участвовала в Параде Победы 1945 года, заявил помощник президента России Владимир Мединский.
Пес Джульбарс в годы Великой Отечественной войны сумел обнаружить без малого 7,5 тысячи мин и более 150 снарядов. Джульбарс участвовал в разминировании дворцов над Дунаем, замков Праги и соборов Вены.
В СМИ регулярно появляются публикации о том, что на Параде Победы на Красной площади в Москве 24 июня 1945 года Джульбарса якобы по личному распоряжению Верховного Главнокомандующего маршала Иосифа Сталина пронесли в парадном строю на личном сталинском кителе.
"Это очень красивая история... История романтичная, но не соответствующая действительности. Джубальрс участия в параде не принимал - пес был очень больной и раненый", - сказал Мединский в понедельник в ходе онлайн-брифинга, посвященного истории Парада Победы 1945 года.
800812
Обсудить 0
75 лет Великой ПобедыПарад ПобедыВеликая Отечественная война (1941-1945)Владимир МединскийОбщество
