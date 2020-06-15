Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Парад Победы в Ульяновске пройдет без зрителей
2020-06-15T13:08
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
парад победы
сергей морозов (политик)
владимир путин
ульяновская область
ульяновск
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/152065/27/1520652721_382:0:3730:1883_1400x0_80_0_0_e4b82a828a7f5ccfa1f48b5f1e64ad86.jpg
ульяновская область
ульяновск
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, парад победы, сергей морозов (политик), владимир путин, ульяновская область, ульяновск, общество

Парад Победы в Ульяновске пройдет без зрителей

13:08 15.06.2020
295
© Depositphotos / IrinaDanceГород Ульяновск
Город Ульяновск
© Depositphotos / IrinaDance
САМАРА, 15 июн – РИА Новости. Военный парад в честь 75-й годовщины Победы в Великой Отечественной войне в Ульяновске состоится без зрителей, сообщил губернатор региона Сергей Морозов.
В конце мая президент РФ Владимир Путин объявил, что парад Победы состоится 24 июня. В Якутске, Пензе и Челябинске парад не пройдет из-за мер по коронавирусу.

"Скоро во всех регионах страны пройдут парады Победы. Это дань уважения нашим ветеранам, их подвигу, внимание к их заслугам перед всеми нами, перед всей страной. Мы тоже проведем наш парад, но, к сожалению, без зрителей, организовав прямую трансляцию на всех имеющихся в регионе ресурсах", - сказал Морозов на видео, размещенном на его странице в Instagram.

В Ульяновской области с начала пандемии выявлены 4048 случаев заражения коронавирусом, 1287 человек выздоровели, 21 скончался.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Знаменная группа на военном параде на Красной площади, посвященном 74-й годовщине Победы в Великой Отечественной войне
Вчера, 12:1275 лет Великой Победы
Три региона отказались от проведения парада Победы 24 июня
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыПарад ПобедыСергей Морозов (политик)Владимир ПутинУльяновская областьУльяновскОбщество
