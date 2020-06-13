Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572897253.html
У побережья Тайваня произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,6
2020-06-13T23:52
европейский средиземноморский сейсмологический центр
тайвань
тайбэй
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/104765/59/1047655915_0:188:3600:2213_1200x0_80_0_0_a2c8138998a8e11886d61a0066ea7608.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200606/1572573994.html
тайвань
тайбэй
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572897253.html?chat_room_id=1572897253
Новости
ru-RU
158
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/104765/59/1047655915_0:188:3600:2213_1200x0_80_0_0_a2c8138998a8e11886d61a0066ea7608.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/104765/59/1047655915_200:0:3400:2400_1200x0_80_0_0_aa11fe5edfc3def79b069f8479df5e76.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/104765/59/1047655915_600:0:3000:2400_1200x0_80_0_0_a369395ad6c80be83c448658cb15210e.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
европейский средиземноморский сейсмологический центр, тайвань, тайбэй, в мире

У побережья Тайваня произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,6

23:52 13.06.2020
158
© Flickr / Matt KatzenbergerСейсмограф
Сейсмограф
© Flickr / Matt Katzenberger
Сейсмограф. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Землетрясение магнитудой 5,6 произошло у побережья Тайваня, сообщает Европейский средиземноморский сейсмологический центр (EMSC).
Подземные толчки были зафиксированы в 20.18 по времени UTC (23.18 мск). Эпицентр располагался в 137 километрах к юго-востоку от города Тайбэй. Очаг землетрясения залегал на глубине 20 километров.
Информация о возможных жертвах и разрушениях не поступала.
Смог над площадью Виджай Чоук в Нью-Дели, Индия
6 июня, 20:05
СМИ предупредили об угрозе сильного землетрясения в Индии
000000
Обсудить 0
Европейский средиземноморский сейсмологический центрТайваньТайбэйВ мире
Рекомендуем
Похороны умершего от коронавируса в Лиме, Перу
Число случаев COVID-19 в мире превысило 7,5 миллиона, сообщает ВОЗ
Сейсмограф
На юге Японии произошло землетрясение магнитудой 6,3
Похороны умерших от коронавируса в США
Во Флориде выявили свыше 2,5 тысячи новых случаев коронавируса
Актёр Михаил Ефремов выходит из Таганского суда в Москве
Юрист заявил, что обращение Ефремова может негативно повлиять на ход дела
Протесты в США
В Атланте прошли протесты из-за гибели еще одного афроамериканца
Карты национальной платежной системы Мир
В России отменили банковский роуминг
Участники акции протеста против полицейского насилия у Белого дома в Вашингтоне
В США признали использование перцового газа в разгоне акции у Белого дома
Танк Т-34-85 на военном параде на Красной площади, посвященном 74-й годовщине Победы в Великой Отечественной войне
Военные начали передислокацию техники для парада Победы в Москву
Медицинский работник в одном из отделений госпиталя COVID-19 в Центре мозга и нейротехнологий ФМБА России
В Москве умерли 50 пациентов с коронавирусом
Машина скорой помощи
Число погибших в ДТП под Нижним Новгородом выросло до четырех человек
Специалисты Морспасслужбы во время ликвидации последствий аварии на ТЭЦ-3 Норильска
Вильфанд рассказал о погоде на месте разлива нефтепродуктов в Норильске
Патриарх Московский и всея Руси Кирилл во время Божественной литургии в праздник Благовещения Пресвятой Богородицы в храме Христа Спасителя в Москве
Патриарх Кирилл в воскресенье освятит главный храм Вооруженных сил России
Автомобильное движение на Тверской улице в Москве
В центре Москвы ограничат движение из-за репетиции Парада Победы
Актёр Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
Адвокат рассказал, почему семья Захарова не приняла извинения Ефремова
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин: мир был бы хуже и опаснее, если бы Россия не восстановилась
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
00:55Юрист заявил, что обращение Ефремова может негативно повлиять на ход дела
00:48В США признали использование перцового газа в разгоне акции у Белого дома
00:35Число случаев COVID-19 в мире превысило 7,5 миллиона, сообщает ВОЗ
00:33В Атланте прошли протесты из-за гибели еще одного афроамериканца
00:28Патриарх Кирилл в воскресенье освятит главный храм Вооруженных сил России
00:24В центре Москвы ограничат движение из-за репетиции Парада Победы
00:18Вильфанд рассказал о погоде на месте разлива нефтепродуктов в Норильске
00:15В России отменили банковский роуминг
23:52У побережья Тайваня произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,6
23:47Военные начали передислокацию техники для парада Победы в Москву
23:29Число погибших в ДТП под Нижним Новгородом выросло до четырех человек
23:24Во Флориде выявили свыше 2,5 тысячи новых случаев коронавируса
23:16В Москве умерли 50 пациентов с коронавирусом
23:16Армия Хафтара намерена реорганизовать командный состав
23:11Экс-полковник ФСИН рассказал о возможных условиях для Ефремова в колонии
23:04Во Франции число жертв коронавируса увеличилось на 24 человека
23:03Дагестан переходит к первому этапу снятия ограничений по COVID-19
22:58В Ульяновске откроются летние веранды кафе и фитнес-центры
22:56СК возбудил дело после гибели детей при пожаре в Костромской области
22:44Сотрудники резиденций Нетаньяху и Ривлина заразились коронавирусом
Лента новостейМолния