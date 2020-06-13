Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Россия и Турция провели патрулирование в сирийской провинции Хасеке
2020-06-13T22:13
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/02/1572338015_0:113:1280:833_1200x0_80_0_0_529983153f3c0d76228e1d9f45c33a32.jpg
россия, война в сирии, джабхат ан-нусра, дейр-эз-зор (мухафаза), турция, сирия, в мире

Россия и Турция провели патрулирование в сирийской провинции Хасеке

22:13 13.06.2020
МОСКВА, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Россия и Турция провели совместное патрулирование в сирийской провинции Хасеке, сообщил на брифинге руководитель российского Центра по примирению враждующих сторон в Сирии, контр-адмирал Александр Щербицкий.
"Состоялось очередное совместное российско-турецкое патрулирование ... в провинции Хасеке", - сказал Щербицкий.
Кроме того, российская военная полиция продолжила патрулирование в провинциях Алеппо, Ракка и провинции Дейр-Эз-Зор. Армейская авиация провела воздушное патрулирование.
Контр-адмирал также отметил, что зафиксировали один обстрел населенного пункта Мелладжа в Идлибе со стороны позиций террористической организации "Джабхат Ан-Нусра"*.
"Продолжает функционирование специальный непрерывный канал связи для оперативного взаимодействия между российским Центром по примирению враждующих сторон и турецкой стороной", - сообщил Щербицкий.
* Террористическая организация, запрещенная в России
