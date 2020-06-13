Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Число случаев коронавируса в Турции возросло на 1459 за сутки
2020-06-13T20:51
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
турция
в мире
коронавирус covid-19, турция, в мире

Число случаев коронавируса в Турции возросло на 1459 за сутки

20:51 13.06.2020
705
© Sputnik / Бурджу Окутан / Перейти в фотобанкСотрудники санитарных служб проводят обработку улиц в Стамбуле
Сотрудники санитарных служб проводят обработку улиц в Стамбуле
© Sputnik / Бурджу Окутан
Перейти в фотобанк
Сотрудники санитарных служб проводят обработку улиц в Стамбуле. Архивное фото
АНКАРА, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Число выявленных случаев коронавируса в Турции возросло за сутки на 1459, общее число зараженных достигло 176 677, сообщил министр здравоохранения страны Фахреттин Коджа.
Это максимальное число новых случаев за сутки коронавируса в Турции с 16 мая.
Колбы с реагентами для экспресс-тестов на коронавирус
Вчера, 06:03Распространение нового коронавируса
Биолог перечислила скрытые симптомы коронавируса
"Сегодня выявлены 1459 новых случаев, всего заразившихся - 176 677. Мы потеряли сегодня 14 пациентов, всего умерших - 4792. Вылечились сегодня 985 пациентов, всего - 150 087", - написал Коджа в Twitter.
Всемирная организация здравоохранения 11 марта объявила вспышку новой коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 пандемией. По последним данным ВОЗ, в мире выявлены уже более 7,4 миллиона случаев заражения, свыше 418 тысяч человек скончались.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19ТурцияВ мире
