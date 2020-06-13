Регистрация пройдена успешно!
МИД Австрии поддержал МУС после указа Трампа о санкциях против его членов
дональд трамп, мид австрии, международный уголовный суд, сша, в мире

МИД Австрии поддержал МУС после указа Трампа о санкциях против его членов

15:24 13.06.2020
© AP Photo / Mike CorderЗдание Международного уголовного суда в Гааге, Нидерланды
Здание Международного уголовного суда в Гааге, Нидерланды
© AP Photo / Mike Corder
Здание Международного уголовного суда в Гааге, Нидерланды. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 13 июн - РИА Новости. МИД Австрии заявил о решительной поддержке Международного уголовного суда (МУС) на фоне указа президента США Дональда Трампа, допускающего санкции против сотрудников МУС.
"Австрия решительно поддерживает Международный уголовный суд и верховенство права в международных отношениях. МУС должен проводить свои расследования независимо и беспристрастно, без внешнего давления или вмешательства", - говорится в сообщении внешнеполитического ведомства Австрии в Twitter.
12 июня, 02:15
В МУС назвали американские санкции против суда беспрецедентными
Ранее Белый дом сообщил, что президент Дональд Трамп подписал указ, позволяющий вводить санкции против лиц, связанных с расследованиями МУС в отношении военных и других служащих в США, обвинив эту международную структуру в предвзятых расследованиях и коррупции.
