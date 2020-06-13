https://ria.ru/20200613/1572880712.html
При падении самолета в Самарской области погибли два пилота
2020-06-13T11:57
2020-06-13T19:47
як-52
кинельский район
самарская область
происшествия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0d/1572883453_0:82:639:441_1200x0_80_0_0_05a8c72ec8b5d2712e299524c58330fa.jpg
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20200526/1571984645.html
1
кинельский район
самарская область
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572880712.html?chat_room_id=1572880712
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0d/1572883453_0:82:639:441_1200x0_80_0_0_05a8c72ec8b5d2712e299524c58330fa.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0d/1572883453_0:0:639:479_1200x0_80_0_0_809203839ff8d509eb95925eda7be69b.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0d/1572883453_101:0:580:479_1200x0_80_0_0_9e9e996dfa00e5e7333fc7ec133c955a.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
як-52, кинельский район, самарская область, происшествия