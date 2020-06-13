Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572880712.html
При падении самолета в Самарской области погибли два пилота
2020-06-13T19:47
як-52
кинельский район
самарская область
происшествия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0d/1572883453_0:82:639:441_1200x0_80_0_0_05a8c72ec8b5d2712e299524c58330fa.jpg
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20200526/1571984645.html
1
кинельский район
самарская область
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572880712.html?chat_room_id=1572880712
Новости
ru-RU
25960
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0d/1572883453_0:82:639:441_1200x0_80_0_0_05a8c72ec8b5d2712e299524c58330fa.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0d/1572883453_0:0:639:479_1200x0_80_0_0_809203839ff8d509eb95925eda7be69b.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0d/1572883453_101:0:580:479_1200x0_80_0_0_9e9e996dfa00e5e7333fc7ec133c955a.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
як-52, кинельский район, самарская область, происшествия

При падении самолета в Самарской области погибли два пилота

11:57 13.06.2020 (обновлено: 19:47 13.06.2020)
25960
© Фото : ГУ МЧС России по Самарской областиНа месте крушения легкомоторного самолета в Кинельском районе Самарской области
На месте крушения легкомоторного самолета в Кинельском районе Самарской области
© Фото : ГУ МЧС России по Самарской области
На месте крушения легкомоторного самолета в Кинельском районе Самарской области
САМАРА, 13 июн — РИА Новости. При падении легкомоторного самолета в Самарской области погибли инструктор и курсант, сообщает областной главк МЧС.
Cамолет Як-52 упал с малой высоты в километре южнее поселка Октябрьский Кинельского района. На борту были два человека — инструктор 1968 года рождения и 18-летний курсант. Как рассказали в пресс-службе Куйбышевской транспортной прокуратуры, самолетом управлял курсант.
Причина падения пока не называется.
По данным управления МЧС, воздушное судно получило значительные механические повреждения, возгорания не произошло. На земле жертв и разрушений нет.
Сообщалось, что самолет принадлежит аэроклубу ДОСААФ. Он совершал плановые полеты.
Вертолет Ми-8
26 мая, 07:10
При жесткой посадке Ми-8 на Чукотке погибли четыре человека
825245933
Обсудить 1
Як-52Кинельский районСамарская областьПроисшествия
Рекомендуем
Владислав Голиков
В Петербурге умер студент, которого ранили на Невском проспекте
Самолет Як-52
В Самарской области совершил жесткую посадку самолет Як-52
Актер Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
Семья Захарова не приняла извинений Ефремова
Президент США Дональд Трамп
Трамп объявил о завершении вмешательства США в чужие конфликты
Девушка у фонтанов на Поклонной горе в Москве
Синоптики рассказали, когда в европейскую часть России вернется тепло
Баннер ко Дню России в Новочеркасске
В Новочеркасске извинились из-за плакатов с ошибкой ко Дню России
Севастополь
В Крыму объяснили инициативу Зеленского по полуострову безысходностью
Наручники
Раскрыты детали спасения жертвы сантехника, обвиняемого в изнасилованиях
Служащие устанавливают флаг Китая перед встречей министров транспорта КНР и США
Сингапур и ЕС предупреждают США: "Не ставьте нам ультиматумов"
Актер Гоша Куценко
Гоша Куценко вступился за Ефремова
Председатель комитета Государственной думы России по обороне Владимир Шаманов
Экс-глава ВДВ призвал Киркорова извиниться за оскорбление десантников
Официальный представитель Министерства иностранных дел России Мария Захарова во время брифинга
МИД Румынии вызвал посла России из-за заявления Захаровой
Нефтяной танкер у берегов штата Техас в Мексиканском заливе
Ничего личного. Как США помогли России выиграть нефтяную войну
Протестующий против аннексии территорий Западного берега реки Иордан держит флаг Палестины перед израильскими военными
Историческая возможность или ошибка: в Израиле оценили планы по аннексии
На месте крушения легкомоторного самолета в Кинельском районе Самарской области
Разбившимся в Самарской области самолетом управлял курсант
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
00:35Число случаев COVID-19 в мире превысило 7,5 миллионов, сообщает ВОЗ
00:33В Атланте прошли протесты из-за гибели еще одного афроамериканца
00:28Патриарх Кирилл в воскресенье освятит главный храм Вооруженных сил России
00:24В центре Москвы ограничат движение из-за репетиции Парада Победы
00:18Вильфанд рассказал о погоде на месте разлива нефтепродуктов в Норильске
00:15В России отменили банковский роуминг
23:52У побережья Тайваня произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,6
23:47Военные начали передислокацию техники для парада Победы в Москву
23:29Число погибших в ДТП под Нижним Новгородом выросло до четырех человек
23:24Во Флориде выявили свыше 2,5 тысячи новых случаев коронавируса
23:16В Москве умерли 50 пациентов с коронавирусом
23:16Армия Хафтара намерена реорганизовать командный состав
23:11Экс-полковник ФСИН рассказал о возможных условиях для Ефремова в колонии
23:04Во Франции число жертв коронавируса увеличилось на 24 человека
23:03Дагестан переходит к первому этапу снятия ограничений по COVID-19
22:58В Ульяновске откроются летние веранды кафе и фитнес-центры
22:56СК возбудил дело после гибели детей при пожаре в Костромской области
22:44Сотрудники резиденций Нетаньяху и Ривлина заразились коронавирусом
22:36В Узбекистане число случаев коронавируса достигло 4966
22:17В МВД Белоруссии рассказали об угрозах главе гродненской милиции
Лента новостейМолния