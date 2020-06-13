Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572876875.html
В Москве с начала июня выпало больше месячной нормы осадков
2020-06-13T09:46
погода
евгений тишковец
москва
общество
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572757789_0:76:3083:1811_1200x0_80_0_0_b264cf066e3746a472a5e96c39787e5e.jpg
москва
Новости
погода, евгений тишковец, москва, общество

В Москве с начала июня выпало больше месячной нормы осадков

09:46 13.06.2020
МОСКВА, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Порядка 116% от месячной нормы осадков, или 87 миллиметров, выпало в Москве с начала июня, сообщил РИА Новости ведущий сотрудник центра погоды "Фобос" Евгений Тишковец.
По его словам, за последние сутки из-за холодного атмосферного фронта в столице зафиксировано 22 миллиметра осадков.
"Вчера у нас было 65 миллиметров, а с этими 22 миллиметрами, которые выпали за сутки - 87 миллиметров при месячной норме 75 миллиметров. На сегодняшний день выпало 116% месячной нормы", - отметил Тишковец.
Ранее синоптики заявляли РИА Новости, что май 2020 года стал самым влажным за всю историю метеонаблюдений в Москве: к 9 утра 31 мая выпало 147 миллиметров осадков, то есть почти три месячные нормы.
Девушка у фонтанов на Поклонной горе в Москве
Вчера, 08:28
Синоптики рассказали, когда в европейскую часть России вернется тепло
ПогодаЕвгений ТишковецМоскваОбщество
