Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Москве вылечились от COVID-19 еще 1534 пациента
2020-06-13T09:21
В Москве вылечились от COVID-19 еще 1534 пациента

09:11 13.06.2020 (обновлено: 09:21 13.06.2020)
Медицинский работник на территории карантинного центра в Коммунарке
Медицинский работник на территории карантинного центра в Коммунарке
© РИА Новости / Илья Питалев
Перейти в фотобанк
Медицинский работник на территории карантинного центра в Коммунарке. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Еще 1534 пациента вылечились от коронавируса в Москве, общее число выздоровевших превысило 119 тысяч человек, сообщила заместитель столичного мэра по вопросам социального развития Анастасия Ракова.
Накануне она информировала о 2255 вылечившихся пациентах.
Насколько опасен коронавирус: заразность, летальность и группы риска
19 марта, 14:44Распространение нового коронавируса
Насколько опасен коронавирус: заразность, летальность и группы риска
"Количество выздоровевших в Москве продолжает увеличиваться. За прошедшие сутки после прохождения лечения выздоровели ещё 1534 пациента. Всего число людей, вылечившихся от инфекции, увеличилось до 119 558 человек" - заявила вице-мэр.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
