"Роскосмос" планирует 20 пусков с космодромов Байконур и Восточный

01:06 13.06.2020 (обновлено: 04:37 13.06.2020)
Байконур. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 13 июня - РИА Новости. "Роскосмос" намечает осуществить 20 пусков ракет-носителей с космодрома Байконур и шесть стартов с Восточного до июля 2021 года, следует из материалов на сайте госзакупок.
В период с июля 2020 года по июль 2021 года планируются три пуска ракет "Протон" и 17 стартов ракет "Союз-2" с Байконура, а также шесть пусков "Союзов-2" с Восточного.
В апреле генеральный директор "Роскосмоса" Дмитрий Рогозин заявлял, что в 2020 году планируется выполнить 33 космических пуска, из которых девять могут сорваться вследствие пандемии COVID-19 и банкротства OneWeb. К настоящему времени выполнено семь стартов: четыре с космодрома Байконур и три - с космодрома Плесецк.
