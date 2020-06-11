Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В России за сутки выздоровели 8367 пациентов с коронавирусом
2020-06-11T10:39
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
московская область (подмосковье)
санкт-петербург
общество
москва
московская область (подмосковье)
санкт-петербург
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, московская область (подмосковье), санкт-петербург, общество

В России за сутки выздоровели 8367 пациентов с коронавирусом

10:39 11.06.2020
© Пресс-служба мэрии Москвы / Перейти в фотобанкСотрудницы в лаборатории
Сотрудницы в лаборатории
Сотрудницы в лаборатории. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. За сутки в России после лечения от коронавируса были выписаны 8367 человек, всего выздоровели 261 150, сообщили журналистам в оперативном штабе по борьбе с распространением коронавирусной инфекции.
"За последние сутки выписано 8 367 человек... За весь период выписано 261 150 человек", - говорится в сообщении.
Медицинские работники в одном из отделений госпиталя COVID-19 в Центре мозга и нейротехнологий ФМБА России
В частности, в Москве выписаны 2236 человек, в Подмосковье — 768, в Санкт-Петербурге — 343.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19МоскваМосковская область (Подмосковье)Санкт-ПетербургОбщество
Пресс-центр
