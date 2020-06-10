Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572763712.html
В Ульяновске три человека погибли в ДТП
2020-06-10T17:10
ульяновск
происшествия
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/151849/23/1518492397_0:158:3077:1889_1200x0_80_0_0_15dc7ac88a091c4611918064de7f4b28.jpg
ульяновск, происшествия

В Ульяновске три человека погибли в ДТП

17:10 10.06.2020
1402
© РИА Новости / Максим Богодвид / Перейти в фотобанкСотрудник ДПС у автомобиля скорой помощи
Сотрудник ДПС у автомобиля скорой помощи
© РИА Новости / Максим Богодвид
Перейти в фотобанк
САМАРА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Три человека погибли и один пострадал в результате столкновения двух легковых автомобилей в Ульяновске, сообщает пресс-служба УМВД по региону.
По предварительным данным полиции, авария произошла в среду в 16.50 (15.50 мск) в Засвияжском районе Ульяновска, столкнулись Kia Ceed и ВАЗ-21102.
"В результате ДТП три человека погибли и один доставлен в медицинское учреждение", - говорится в сообщении.
На месте ДТП работают сотрудники госавтоинспекции.
Столкновение четырех автомобилей в Чувашии
Вчера, 16:05
В Чувашии при столкновении четырех машин погиб человек
100731
Обсудить 0
УльяновскПроисшествия
