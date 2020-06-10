Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Панорама Идлиба, Сирия
Война в Сирии
Россия зафиксировала три нарушения перемирия в Сирии за сутки
2020-06-10T12:28
война в сирии
война в сирии
идлиб (мухафаза)
турция
сирия
в мире
Россия зафиксировала три нарушения перемирия в Сирии за сутки

12:28 10.06.2020
Патруль военной полиции РФ в Сирии
Патруль военной полиции РФ в Сирии
© РИА Новости / Михаил Алаеддин
Патруль военной полиции РФ в Сирии. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Россия в комиссии по фактам нарушений режима прекращения боевых действий в Сирии за сутки зафиксировала три нарушения, Турция - одно, сообщается в информационном бюллетене Минобороны РФ, опубликованном в среду в Facebook.
"Российской частью представительства совместной российско-турецкой комиссии по рассмотрению вопросов, связанных с фактами нарушений режима прекращения боевых действий, зафиксировано три факта открытия огня в провинции Идлиб. Турецкой частью представительства зафиксирован один факт открытия огня в провинции Латакия", - говорится в сообщении.
Добавляется, что в течение суток Центр по примирению враждующих сторон и контролю за перемещением беженцев гуманитарные акции не проводил.
Здание Министерства иностранных дел РФ в Москве
9 июня, 21:07
В МИД оценили работу военных каналов диалога с США по Сирии
