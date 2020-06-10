Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Зеленский рассказал о транше Украине от МВФ
2020-06-10T01:28
ситуация на украине
мвф
владимир зеленский
украина
экономика
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/14/1571728950_0:0:3072:1728_1200x0_80_0_0_be63ac9e074ad30255a916c67ae0844c.jpg
украина
Новости
ситуация на украине, мвф, владимир зеленский, украина, экономика

Зеленский рассказал о транше Украине от МВФ

01:28 10.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Стрингер / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент Украины Владимир Зеленский
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский заявил, что Киев уже в ближайшее время получит первый транш от Международного валютного фонда, который составит 2,1 миллиарда долларов, что на 200 миллионов больше, чем планировалось изначально.
Совет управляющих Международного валютного фонда одобрил новую программу поддержки Украины на 18 месяцев общим объемом в 5 миллиардов долларов.
"Украина в ближайшее время получит первый транш в размере 2,1 миллиарда долларов. Это на 200 миллионов больше, чем планировалось изначально. Новая программа поможет нам преодолеть трудности, вызванные COVID-19", - написал Зеленский в Twitter.
Он добавил, что МВФ зарекомендовал себя в качестве надежного партнера.
Женщина с плакатом в Киеве
00:43
МВФ предупредил Украину о больших экономических рисках
Ситуация на УкраинеМВФВладимир ЗеленскийУкраинаЭкономика
