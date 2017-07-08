Самые честные "Инстаграмы" о семейной жизни

МОСКВА, 30 июн — РИА Новости, Анна Михайлова. Аккаунты в соцсетях, особенно посвященные семейным отношениям, чаще всего предлагают некую приглаженную реальность, где родители публикуют идеальные фотографии идеального дома с идеальными детьми. В День семьи РИА Новости собрало "Инстаграмы" родителей, которые не боятся показать изнанку жизни со своими чадами.
Папа четырех дочек
Getting people out the door to go & actually do something as a family can be a challenge — staying at home always seems the easy option but with house viewings today and not wanting to clean up for 4th time, it was essential go out into the real world. Getting a one trottered pig to play the violin while dancing the macarena & speaking Latin would be considerably easier than getting all the childrens to empty their bladders, put on shoes and get in the car without considering drinking bleach. Once we were at the playground, the 2nd challenge is then to get everyone to leave again. No one wants to be the guy who yells across the playground in a passive aggressive tone to their offspring, so you do it in a chirpy joking way in case other rparebts are listening, then stomp across and pick up the offending child while trying not to make a seen. I did that today x 4. In the end, I had to carry everyone out to ensure we all left and ensure the risk of a daughter return to swings was reduced to zero. #additionforworldsstrongestman #familydayout #putyourfingshoeson #4girls1dad #parkexitescortservice #fod #Fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
With @mother_of_daughters working on Mondays, it's down to me to get this motley crew sorted from the moment they wake to the moment I wrestle / headlock them into their bed. Like any classic kung-fu film, at 4 against 1, the odds were against me but Bruce Lee taught me well. I was quick & decisive in my attack. I picked off the weakest ones first by drugging them with milk (The dishwasher has struck again and turned all the bottles a lovely sunset orange hue. Dam you spaghetti bolagnese! Dam you to hell!) and bonjela. I then tired out the middle one with wrestling, hair plating and books, then finished off the old master by listening to world book day costume design demands and nodding (I'm screwed FYI). Now time to cook dinner before the boss gets home. Smashin' it! #whendadsincharge #allinadayswork #yesivebeentowork #yesididaradiointerviewinnewzealand #FOD #fatherofdaughters #instadad #dadlife
Sometimes as a #fatherofdaughters you have to put your testosterone to one side, give in and let girls be girls. So what do you get if you cross bored girls who love makeovers / playing with out of date make up they retrieve from @mother_of_daughters bin & a tired dad who'll say yes to anything to make them happy / quieter? I introduce you to my drag queen half brother, Simone. You can find him performing cabaret in soho every Thursday. Of course, they then thought it was hilarious to hide the make up remover — Oh, how I laughed. When clemmie saw me, she just shook her head and walked off….. #reallybringsoutmyeyes #whyblueeyebrows #anythingformygirls #snogmarryavoid? #privateshowswillcostyou #FOD #dadlife #instadad
Американец Саймон Хупер (@father_of_daughters) — счастливый отец четырех очаровательных девочек в возрасте от года до 10 лет. С помощью своего аккаунта в "Инстаграме", на который подписаны более 670 тысяч пользователей, этот бесстрашный мужчина рассказывает правду о нелегкой родительской доле. Благодаря ироничным подписям и потрясающей находчивости, Саймон умудряется показать и положительные, и тяжелые стороны воспитания детей в юмористическом свете. Несмотря на растущую популярность, блогер активно общается с подписчиками, давая им подробные ответы и советы по урегулированию отношений в семье.
Калифорнийский фантазер
Начинающая звезда "Инстаграма" 36-летний Шолом Бер Соломон (@sbsolly) — владелец магазина винтажной мебели из Калифорнии и по совместительству отец девятимесячной Зои. Судя по предыдущим постам Соломона, с юмором у него было все в порядке и до появления "маленькой принцессы". Но именно необычные постановочные фотографии с дочерью, для которых гордый отец специально заказывает костюмы в Интернете, привлекли к его аккаунту внимание 56 тысяч подписчиков. Родители Зои (а Шолом признает, что композицию снимков ему помогает придумывать жена) планируют создать альбом комичных фотографий, который дочка получит в качестве подарка на 10-летие. Остается только надеяться, что подросшая Зои оценит своеобразный юмор родителей.
Настоящие мамы "Инстаграма"
Однако не стоит думать, что в Сети пальму первенства по наглядному "родителеведению" у мам отобрали отцы. В Инстаграме существует масса обезоруживающе честных и саркастичных материнских аккаунтов. Блог "Реальные мамы "Инстаграма" (@the.real.moms.of.insta) — это разнообразная подборка фотографий, видео и мемов о рискованных, комичных и порой абсурдных ситуациях, в которых оказываются дети и родители. Аккаунт ведет бывшая медсестра и жена врача, утверждающая, что никакое медицинское образование не подготовило их с мужем к непредсказуемым реалиям родительской жизни.
Правдивая Дива
#AD Sleep is pretty much THE. MOST. IMPORTANT. THING in a mom’s world. So when @sertamattress and @mattressfirm offered to replace our old, sagging mattress with their new Serta iComfort TempTouch Mattress that is exclusively sold at Mattress Firm, I jumped at the chance. But before I gave the mattress a thumb’s up, I had to see if it could pass all of the needs of our crazy family. We’ve been sleeping on the iComfort for a month now, and I’m happy to tell you, this mattress rocks. It can do everything … except cure my husband’s snoring. Link to the video in my profile!
До того как завоевать "Инстаграм", Дива Дальпорто (@mylifesuckers) стала звездой YouTube. У ее канала "Высасыватели моей жизни" 138 тысяч подписчиков, всего ее видеопародии о материнстве посмотрели 150 миллионов раз (в описании блога, видимо, для наглядности, добавлено, что героиня провела 250 миллионов часов за стиркой). Для аккаунта в Инстаграме харизматичная мама приберегает живые неотредактированные фотографии своей семьи и посвященные детям мемы, которые она собирает на просторах Интернета.
"Сумасшедшая еврейская мама"
Иногда роль разоблачителя в семье берут на себя дети, причем уже взрослые. Три года назад выпускница Принстона Кейт Сигель по настоянию друзей начала выкладывать в Инстаграме свою ежедневную переписку с чрезмерно опекающей, но остроумной мамой. Блог получил название "Сумасшедшая еврейская мама" (@crazyjewishmom), сегодня у него 815 тысяч подписчиков.
Основные темы общения этой парочки — замужество (к которому мама безуспешно пытается склонить Кейт), диета, правила безопасности (калифорнийскую маму приводит в ужас мысль о том, что ее единственное чадо живет в "гиблом месте" в Бруклине и забывает носить в сумке перцовый баллончик) и проделки невротичной карманной собаки родителей по имени Тор. Изначально мама не знала, что стала героиней одного из популярнейших аккаунтов в Сети, но со временем, когда к ней начали подходить на улицах фанаты, приняла свою интернет-славу и стала активно продвигать блог дочери. В прошлом году избранные фрагменты переписки составили книгу "Мама, ты не могла бы не…?", которая стала бестселлером в Америке, доказав, что даже из абсурдных семейных отношений можно сделать бренд.