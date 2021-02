При пожаре в Маниле погибли пять человек

PAROLA FIRE INCIDENT

Parola Compound Tondo, Manila

Feb. 20, 2021 | 11:53 PM

Fire reached 4th alarm



Five casualties and 5 individuals with minor injuries; 300 damaged houses with 600 affected families.



Evacuation Center:

