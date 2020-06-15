Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В США отказались использовать гидроксихлорохин против COVID-19
коронавирус covid-19, дональд трамп, бразилия, сша, в мире

В США отказались использовать гидроксихлорохин против COVID-19

18:47 15.06.2020
Препарат в кабинете научно-исследовательской лаборатории "Генные и клеточные технологии" при Казанском федеральном университете
Препарат в кабинете научно-исследовательской лаборатории Генные и клеточные технологии при Казанском федеральном университете
© РИА Новости / Максим Богодвид
Перейти в фотобанк
ВАШИНГТОН, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Американский медицинский регулятор FDA убрал препараты хлорохин и гидроксихлорохин из списка разрешенных для лечения COVID-19, свидетельствует сайт регулятора.
Президент США Дональд Трамп ранее заявил, что принимает гидроксихлорохин в качестве профилактики от коронавируса. Однако ряд исследований не нашли пользы от применения этого препарата. Трамп критиковал результаты этих исследований.
До сегодняшнего дня действовало экстренное разрешение на использование препарата для лечения госпитализированных больных с COVID-19 и в клинических испытаниях. США также направили Бразилии два миллиона доз гидроксихлорохина для профилактики вспышки заболевания.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Голыми руками не возьмёшь: чего боится новый коронавирус
23 апреля, 10:43Распространение нового коронавируса
Голыми руками не возьмешь: чего боится новый коронавирус
Распространение нового коронавируса
