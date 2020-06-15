Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Юнармейцы во время передачи кисетов с землей с мест захоронений советских воинов с территорий иностранных государств
75 лет Великой Победы
Трансляция парада Победы на Красной площади начнется в 10:00
2020-06-15T18:17
75 лет великой победы
парад победы
сергей собянин
дмитрий песков
москва
общество
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572935442_169:528:2871:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_bed8ea4d12fa4cf2ef3ad535f44fc196.jpg
москва
РИА Новости
Новости
парад победы, сергей собянин, дмитрий песков, москва, общество

Трансляция парада Победы на Красной площади начнется в 10:00

18:17 15.06.2020
365
Военнослужащий на улице Мневники во время движения военной техники, которая примет участие в параде Победы на Красной площади 24 июня
Военнослужащий на улице Мневники во время движения военной техники, которая примет участие в параде Победы на Красной площади 24 июня
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Трансляция военного парада на Красной площади, посвященного 75-й годовщине Победы в Великой Отечественной войне, начнется в 10:00, следует из анонсов ряда телеканалов.
"10:00. Москва, Красная площадь, Военный парад, посвященный 75-й годовщине победы в Великой отечественной войне", - говорится в анонсах.
В 22:00 состоится праздничный салют.
Ранее пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков сообщил журналистам, что Парад Победы, который пройдет 24 июня в Москве, будет удобно смотреть по телевидению, это будет красочная трансляция. Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин просил москвичей остаться дома в этот день, напомнив, что массовые мероприятия в столице пока запрещены.
Сотрудник полиции на улице Мневники во время движения военной техники, которая примет участие в параде Победы на Красной площади 24 июня.
75 лет Великой ПобедыПарад ПобедыСергей СобянинДмитрий ПесковМоскваОбщество
