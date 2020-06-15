Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572960708.html
Очевидцы рассказали о перестрелке на Ленинском проспекте
2020-06-15T17:21
стрельба на ленинском проспекте
москва
происшествия
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/156012/07/1560120782_0:153:2987:1833_1400x0_80_0_0_bbf29faca2cf351a71ed1645c75ccb17.jpg
1
москва
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/156012/07/1560120782_0:153:2987:1833_1400x0_80_0_0_bbf29faca2cf351a71ed1645c75ccb17.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/156012/07/1560120782_67:0:2798:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_91758bcd9405672dac47d15e97eb9e2c.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/156012/07/1560120782_408:0:2456:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_fac67ad406e80e0a0faa178df838b07e.jpg
стрельба на ленинском проспекте, москва, происшествия

Очевидцы рассказали о перестрелке на Ленинском проспекте

17:21 15.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Наталья Селиверстова
Автомобили полиции
© РИА Новости / Наталья Селиверстова
Перейти в фотобанк
Автомобили полиции . Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн — РИА Новости. Работающая недалеко от места перестрелки на Ленинском проспекте женщина в беседе с "360" рассказала о произошедшем.
По ее словам, была погоня за таксистом. В какой-то момент он выстрелил в полицейского и "попал в живот и в голову".
"Форма у него была полицейская", — поделилась она.
Проезжавший мимо мужчина рассказал о большом количестве автомобилей скорой помощи и полицейских.
"Они выехали, все перекрыли. Что-то очень серьезное", — поделился он.
Ранее сообщалось, что на Ленинском проспекте возле гостиницы "Салют" произошла перестрелка. По предварительным данным, стреляли из автомобиля такси. Двое полицейских и один гражданский получили ранения. На место происшествия выехал глава ГСУСК по Москве Андрей Стрижов.
