Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572959927.html
Президент Бразилии рассказал о телефонном разговоре с Путиным
2020-06-15T17:21
коронавирус covid-19
россия
жаир болсонару
брикс
владимир путин
бразилия
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/02/1572352177_0:24:3003:1713_1400x0_80_0_0_56525afe83bf8c01bb7ec2a28c369a8f.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572661468.html
россия
бразилия
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572959927.html?chat_room_id=1572959927
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/02/1572352177_0:24:3003:1713_1400x0_80_0_0_56525afe83bf8c01bb7ec2a28c369a8f.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/02/1572352177_134:0:2863:2047_1400x0_80_0_0_e395d8c9217194f31a179dc581ebb278.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/02/1572352177_475:0:2522:2047_1400x0_80_0_0_5073d21f4a5175a94b3bd34b1846fc18.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус covid-19, россия, жаир болсонару, брикс, владимир путин, бразилия, в мире

Президент Бразилии рассказал о телефонном разговоре с Путиным

17:12 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 17:21 15.06.2020)
1232
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский
Перейти в фотобанк
Президент РФ Владимир Путин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Президент Бразилии Жаир Болсонару заявил, что провел разговор с президентом России Владимиром Путиным, стороны обсудили ближайшую встречу БРИКС и борьбу с COVID-19.
"Сегодня утром я говорил с президентом России Владимиром Путиным. Мы согласились и дальше углублять сотрудничество между нашими странами, в том числе в борьбе с COVID-19. Мы также обсудили результаты, которых хотим достичь на следующем саммите БРИКС в Санкт-Петербурге, - написал Болсонару в Twitter.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Могилы скончавшихся от коронавируса на кладбище в Манаусе, Бразилия
9 июня, 07:56Распространение нового коронавируса
Бразильский конгресс отказался использовать данные минздрава по COVID-19
1901025
Обсудить 0
Коронавирус COVID-19РоссияЖаир БолсонаруБРИКСВладимир ПутинБразилияВ мире
Рекомендуем
Президент РФ Владимир Путин и президент Сербии Александр Вучич во время встречи в Сочи
Путин призвал выработать компромиссное решение по Косово
Президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон на Мюнхенской конференции по безопасности
Макрон не получал приглашения от России на парад Победы
Президент США Дональд Трамп беседует со СМИ на южной лужайке Белого дома в Вашингтоне
Трамп раскритиковал Германию за сотрудничество с Россией по энергетике
Гражданин США Пол Уилан в здании Лефортовского суда Москвы
В МИД отреагировали на претензии США из-за приговора Уилану
Верховный представитель Европейского союза по иностранным делам и политике безопасности Жозеп Боррель
ЕС предложил США специальный диалог по отношениям с Китаем
Министр иностранных дел Турции Мевлют Чавушоглу
Чавушоглу прокомментировал перенос визита Лаврова в Турцию
Здание Министерства иностранных дел Чехиии
МИД Чехии прокомментировал высылку Россией двух дипломатов
Спасская башня Московского Кремля
В Кремле с пониманием относятся к отмене парадов в регионах
Знаменная группа на военном параде на Красной площади, посвященном 74-й годовщине Победы в Великой Отечественной войне
Три региона отказались от проведения парада Победы 24 июня
Гражданин США Пол Уилан в здании Лефортовского суда Москвы
Помпео потребовал немедленно освободить Пола Уилана
Протестующие возле Белого дома в Вашингтоне, США
Экс-разведчик СВР назвал главную причину беспорядков в США
Площадь Независимости в Киеве
На Украине заявили о необязательности Минских соглашений
Здание посольства Чехии на улице Юлиуса Фучика в Москве
Россия высылает двух чешских дипломатов
Министр обороны Таро Коно выступает на пресс-конференции в Токио. 11 сентября 2019
Глава Минобороны Японии заявил о намерении отказаться от американских ПРО
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин назвал события в США проявлением глубинных внутренних кризисов
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
08:15В Красноярском крае вода ушла из подтопленных паводком районов
08:13В Красноярске семью побитой в лифте девочки могут поставить на учет
08:13Москвичи 18-19 июня проверят систему онлайн-голосования по поправкам
08:11В Пекине будут наказывать за повышение цен из-за вспышки COVID на рынке
08:04Министр обороны Японии оценил план размещения американской системы ПРО
08:01Банки отмечают резкий рост спроса граждан на инвестиционные монеты
07:57Синоптики рассказали, какая погода ожидает москвичей во вторник
07:55Банки рассказали о возможных шагах из-за ограничения тарифов эквайринга
07:53Ученые создали программу для поиска родственных связей между животными
07:51Тунисские отельеры заявили о срыве туристического сезона в стране
07:49В Италии СМИ оценило письмо о финансировании Движения 5 звезд Венесуэлой
07:49В Магадане не обнаружили утечку нефтепродуктов в Охотском море
07:44В Таджикистане произошло землетрясение магнитудой 4
07:43В Кузбассе за последние сутки выявили 17 случаев коронавируса
07:42В Новой Зеландии впервые за 24 дня выявили два новых случая COVID-19
07:41В ЛНР заявили об одном обстреле за сутки со стороны силовиков
07:40В Киргизии выявили рекордные 100 новых случаев коронавируса
07:39В Новосибирской области выявили 103 случая COVID-19
07:38В Пекине продезинфицировали более 33 тысяч предприятий общепита
07:37В Иркутске из-за COVID-19 отменили мероприятия в честь 75-летия Победы
Лента новостейМолния