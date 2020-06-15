Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Путин расширил число сотрудников, которые могут получить диппаспорта
2020-06-15T16:24
владимир путин
политика
владимир путин, политика

Путин расширил число сотрудников, которые могут получить диппаспорта

16:24 15.06.2020
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Президент России Владимир Путин расширил список сотрудников управления делами президента, которые могут получить дипломатические паспорта, соответствующий указ опубликован на официальном интернет-портале правовой информации.
"Начальники главных управлений Управления делами президента РФ, заместители начальников Главного управления международного сотрудничества Управления делами президента РФ и Главного контрольного управления Управления делами президента РФ", - говорится в документе.
Ранее в указе упоминались только начальники главных управлений Управления делами президента РФ.
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
