Выплаты на детей от 3 до 7 лет получили родители более 688 тысяч детей
2020-06-15T15:56
россия, антон котяков, министерство труда и социальной защиты белоруссии, общество

Выплаты на детей от 3 до 7 лет получили родители более 688 тысяч детей

15:56 15.06.2020
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Выплаты на детей от трех до семи лет получают родители более 688 тысяч российских детей, заявил глава Минтруда РФ Антон Котяков.
Он отметил, что с 1 июня для малообеспеченных семей начались ежемесячные выплаты на детей в возрасте от трех до семи лет. Пособия назначаются регионами, но основные подходы и нормативные решения были разработаны на федеральном уровне. Это позволило родителям по всей стране обращаться за пособием дистанционно и без сбора дополнительных справок.
"Выплаты по половине прожиточного минимума на ребенка уже сейчас получают родители свыше 688 тысяч детей", - заявил Котяков в ходе совещания по вопросам реализации принятых мер по поддержке экономики и социальной сферы.
Женщина с детьми
Вчера, 15:40Распространение нового коронавируса
Минтруд перечислил выплаты для 4,2 миллиона детей до трех лет
