Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572949038.html
СК выяснил, кто избил девочку в лифте в Красноярске
2020-06-15T14:35
следственный комитет россии (ск рф)
красноярск
происшествия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/155780/26/1557802611_788:685:3066:1966_1400x0_80_0_0_de6de5ba3acfe6435770e2ff130809b1.jpg
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20200614/1572902456.html
2
красноярск
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572949038.html?chat_room_id=1572949038
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/155780/26/1557802611_788:685:3066:1966_1400x0_80_0_0_de6de5ba3acfe6435770e2ff130809b1.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155780/26/1557802611_341:0:3072:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_8a14477b73829d7c79a56d478b71227b.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155780/26/1557802611_794:0:2842:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_4eb878c45e2022951dcc3ff9c3f31300.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
следственный комитет россии (ск рф), красноярск, происшествия

СК выяснил, кто избил девочку в лифте в Красноярске

14:35 15.06.2020
5217
© РИА Новости / Екатерина Чеснокова / Перейти в фотобанкАвтомобиль Следственного комитета РФ
Автомобиль Следственного комитета РФ
© РИА Новости / Екатерина Чеснокова
Перейти в фотобанк
Автомобиль Следственного комитета РФ . Архивное фото
КРАСНОЯРСК, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Следователи выяснили, что женщина, избившая девочку в лифте дома в Красноярске, приходится ей бабушкой, сообщила РИА Новости официальный представитель регионального главка СК РФ Ольга Шаманская.
Ранее полиция и СК начали проверку по видео с камеры видеонаблюдения, размещенной в лифте одного из подъездов многоквартирного жилого дома по улице Вильского, на котором женщина бьет ребенка.
Автомобиль следственного комитета (СК) РФ
14 июня, 09:58
На Урале пьяный мужчина избил семимесячного сына из-за плача
"В настоящее установлена личность подозреваемой, ею оказалась женщина 1967 года рождения, а пострадавшая девочка - ее внучка. Следователи устанавливают местонахождение подозреваемой, опрашивают свидетелей и очевидцев, проводят осмотр места происшествия", - сообщила Шаманская.
Возбуждено уголовное дело по признакам преступления, предусмотренного ст. 116 УК РФ (побои).
5749422
Обсудить 2
Следственный комитет России (СК РФ)КрасноярскПроисшествия
Рекомендуем
Пьяный мужчина
Названо идеальное средство от похмелья
Скорая помощь
В Москве полицейские пострадали при перестрелке на Ленинском проспекте
Журналист, теле- и радиоведущий Владимир Соловьев
Соловьев резко ответил на заявление "Современника" в защиту Ефремова
Американский танкер с сжиженным природным газом Patris в СПГ-терминале Свиноуйсьце в Польше
Газовая бомба: на Украине разгорается скандал из-за американского СПГ
Актер Михаил Ефремов
Ефремов находится в "тяжелом состоянии" после ДТП, заявил адвокат
Президент Арктической академии наук и председатель Арктического совета Ассамблеи народов Евразии профессор Валерий Митько
Президента Арктической академии наук заподозрили в госизмене
Алена Верди
Умерла лжехирург из Краснодара Алена Верди
Строительство жилья в сельской местности
Программа льготной сельской ипотеки получит еще два миллиарда рублей
Алена Верди
Потерпевшая прокомментировала смерть лжехирурга Алены Верди
Военнослужащие армии США во время совместных учений войск НАТО Swift Response в Германии
В Германии ответили Трампу на слова о защите от России
Алексей Навальный
Внук оскорбленного Навальным ветерана поблагодарил СК за справедливость
Зампредседатель Ассоциации грузоперевозчиков Регион 8 Наталья Кисель
Второй участник президентской кампании в Белоруссии снялся с выборов
Опубликовано видео с места перестрелки в Москве
Опубликовано видео с места перестрелки в Москве
Алена Верди
РЕН назвал причину смерти лжехирурга Алены Верди
Газеты Ведомости. Архивное фото
Из "Ведомостей" ушли все заместители главного редактора
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
07:57Синоптики рассказали, какая погода ожидает москвичей во вторник
07:55Банки рассказали о возможных шагах из-за ограничения тарифов эквайринга
07:53Ученые создали программу для поиска родственных связей между животными
07:51Тунисские отельеры заявили о срыве туристического сезона в стране
07:49В Италии СМИ оценило письмо о финансировании Движения 5 звезд Венесуэлой
07:49В Магадане не обнаружили утечку нефтепродуктов в Охотском море
07:44В Таджикистане произошло землетрясение магнитудой 4
07:43В Кузбассе за последние сутки выявили 17 случаев коронавируса
07:42В Новой Зеландии впервые за 24 дня выявили два новых случая COVID-19
07:41В ЛНР заявили об одном обстреле за сутки со стороны силовиков
07:40В Киргизии выявили рекордные 100 новых случаев коронавируса
07:39В Новосибирской области выявили 103 случая COVID-19
07:38В Пекине продезинфицировали более 33 тысяч предприятий общепита
07:37В Иркутске из-за COVID-19 отменили мероприятия в честь 75-летия Победы
07:35В инфекционной больнице №2 в Москве лечатся 202 пациента с COVID-19
07:31Московские вузы начнут тестировать инновационные технологии
07:28МЧС предупредило о сильных дождях в Приморье 17 июня и риске подтоплений
07:24В Кузбассе семь человек пострадали в ДТП на трассе
07:22Нацпарк "Земля леопарда" начал принимать туристов после карантина
07:17Эксперты проанализировали внешнюю политику США во время пандемии
Лента новостейМолния