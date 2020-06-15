https://ria.ru/20200615/1572948580.html
Лавров обсудил с главой МИД Катара двустороннее сотрудничество
2020-06-15T14:36
2020-06-15T14:36
сергей лавров
москва
доха
катар
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1c/1565315150_0:121:2896:1750_1400x0_80_0_0_f7fa987649e26c280bcaf1f15fa68707.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200219/1564951808.html
москва
доха
катар
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572948580.html?chat_room_id=1572948580
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1c/1565315150_0:121:2896:1750_1400x0_80_0_0_f7fa987649e26c280bcaf1f15fa68707.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1c/1565315150_139:0:2870:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_bd6465447b76297d319d03ff87d212db.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1c/1565315150_480:0:2528:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_9643b32cf976c084db4b6b038c239c66.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
сергей лавров, москва, доха, катар, в мире