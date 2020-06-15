Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Лавров обсудил с главой МИД Катара двустороннее сотрудничество
2020-06-15T14:36
сергей лавров
москва
доха
катар
в мире
москва
доха
катар
ru-RU
сергей лавров, москва, доха, катар, в мире

Лавров обсудил с главой МИД Катара двустороннее сотрудничество

14:36 15.06.2020
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Глава МИД РФ Сергей Лавров обсудил по телефону с министром иностранных дел Катара Мухаммедом бен Абдеррахманом Аль Тани развитие сотрудничества двух стран и ключевые темы международной повестки, сообщили в российском внешнеполитическом ведомстве.
"Обсуждались актуальные вопросы дальнейшего развития многоплановых российско-катарских связей, включая наращивание совместных усилий в интересах углубления деловой кооперации, культурно-гуманитарных и других контактов между двумя странами", - говорится в комментарии на сайте МИД РФ.
В ведомстве добавили, что в ходе разговора подтвержден настрой Москвы и Дохи и далее осуществлять регулярный диалог по ключевым темам двусторонней и международной повестки дня.
Секретарь Совета безопасности РФ Николай Патрушев
19 февраля, 09:10
Россия и Катар закрепили в меморандуме сотрудничество по антитеррору
Сергей ЛавровМоскваДохаКатарВ мире
