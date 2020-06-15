Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Новости Подмосковья
Новости Подмосковья
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572941876.html
На подмосковных дорогах фиксируют рекордное количество транспорта
2020-06-15T12:51
новости подмосковья
московская область (подмосковье)
солнечногорск
общество
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572680503_0:161:3071:1888_1400x0_80_0_0_dcfcdff6426f53b8058110db15f5a608.jpg
московская область (подмосковье)
солнечногорск
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572680503_0:161:3071:1888_1400x0_80_0_0_dcfcdff6426f53b8058110db15f5a608.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572680503_340:0:3071:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_db41b091a25e80f7ecb4978f4c7ccc9f.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572680503_1023:0:3071:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_f46d9ef5c48751115981106bfc20516e.jpg
московская область (подмосковье), солнечногорск, общество

На подмосковных дорогах фиксируют рекордное количество транспорта

12:51 15.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Антон Денисов / Перейти в фотобанкАвтомобильное движение на Новорижском шоссе при въезде в Москву
Автомобильное движение на Новорижском шоссе при въезде в Москву
© РИА Новости / Антон Денисов
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 15 июн – РИА Новости. Рекордное количество транспортных средств с начала года зафиксировано на дорогах Московской области с 8 по 14 июня, сообщает пресс-служба министерства транспорта и дорожной инфраструктуры региона.
"За неделю по дорогам проехали порядка 16,5 миллиона транспортных средства, что на 46% больше, чем в апреле. При этом, наибольшее число автомобилей было в четверг, 11 июня, - более 2,6 миллионов", - говорится в сообщении.
В пресс-службе подчеркнули, что в связи с увеличением числа транспортных средств в области в понедельник утром движение было затруднено на трассе А-107 (Малое кольцо – ред.), на Новорижском шоссе в Истре, на Пятницком шоссе в Солнечногорске, а также на Дмитровском шоссе в Дмитрове.
