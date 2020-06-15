Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Панорама Идлиба, Сирия
Война в Сирии
Россия зафиксировала два нарушения перемирия в Сирии за сутки
2020-06-15T11:40
война в сирии
война в сирии
латакия (город)
турция
сирия
в мире
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/156019/92/1560199258_0:146:2730:1682_1400x0_80_0_0_df6e43791223d1049239a6bcc4056b63.jpg
война в сирии, латакия (город), турция, сирия, в мире

Россия зафиксировала два нарушения перемирия в Сирии за сутки

11:40 15.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Михаил Алаеддин / Перейти в фотобанкБронеавтомобили военной полиции РФ в Сирии
Бронеавтомобили военной полиции РФ в Сирии
© РИА Новости / Михаил Алаеддин
Перейти в фотобанк
Бронеавтомобили военной полиции РФ в Сирии. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Россия в комиссии по фактам нарушений режима прекращения боевых действий в Сирии за сутки зафиксировала два нарушения, Турция - ни одного, сообщается в информационном бюллетене на сайте Минобороны РФ.
"Российской частью представительства совместной российско-турецкой комиссии по рассмотрению вопросов, связанных с фактами нарушений режима прекращения боевых действий, зафиксировано два факта открытия огня в провинциях: Латакия – один; Идлиб - один. Турецкой частью представительства фактов открытия огня не зафиксировано", - говорится в сообщении.
Отмечается, что в течение суток Центром по примирению враждующих сторон и контролю за перемещением беженцев гуманитарные акции не проводились.
Пограничный переход Насиб на сирийско-иорданской границе
Вчера, 11:34Война в Сирии
В Сирию за сутки вернулись 28 беженцев из-за рубежа
Война в СирииВойна в СирииЛатакия (город)ТурцияСирияВ мире
