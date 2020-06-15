Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В интернате в Ленинградской области выявили очаг коронавируса
ленинградская область
Новости
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, здоровье - общество, ленинградская область

В интернате в Ленинградской области выявили очаг коронавируса

11:23 15.06.2020
Машина скорой помощи. Архивное фото
С.-ПЕТЕРБУРГ, 15 июн – РИА Новости. Девятнадцать случаев коронавируса выявлены в Лужском психоневрологическом интернате в Ленинградской области, сообщают власти региона.
"Увеличение заболеваемости в Ленобласти связано с обнаружением очага заболеваемости в Лужском ПНИ. Там выявлено 19 заболевших", - говорится в сообщении.
По данным регионального оперштаба, на понедельник в Ленобласти подтверждено 3626 случаев COVID-19, прирост за сутки составил 73 случая. Выздоровели 2666 человек, скончались – 23.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Исследования на наличие новой коронавирусной инфекции
11 июня, 23:49Распространение нового коронавируса
В психоневрологическом интернате под Смоленском выявили очаг COVID-19
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыЗдоровье - ОбществоЛенинградская область
