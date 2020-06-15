Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Грузии число случаев COVID-19 достигло 879
2020-06-15T09:40
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
георгий гахария
грузия
в мире
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/1e/1569366336_0:161:3067:1886_1400x0_80_0_0_35b1713be255c44fc9d73a756b5d3fed.jpg
грузия
Новости
ru-RU
коронавирус covid-19, георгий гахария, грузия, в мире

В Грузии число случаев COVID-19 достигло 879

09:40 15.06.2020
Машина медицинской скорой помощи на улице Тбилиси
Машина медицинской скорой помощи на улице Тбилиси
Машина медицинской скорой помощи на улице Тбилиси. Архивное фото
ТБИЛИСИ, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Число новых случаев коронавируса в Грузии за ночь выросло на 15 и достигло 879, говорится на специальном правительственном сайте по мониторингу заболевания.
"Число инфицированных 879, из них вылечились 704 человека, скончались 14", - сказано на сайте.
В режиме карантина находятся 2710 человек, в стационаре под наблюдением - 267. Медики сообщают, что в Грузии уже выявлено около десяти случаев инфицирования, при которых не известны источники заражения. Премьер-министр Георгий Гахария назвал эту ситуацию тревожной.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19Георгий ГахарияГрузияВ мире
Пресс-центр
