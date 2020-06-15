Регистрация пройдена успешно!
На Украине почти 180 населенных пунктов остались без света из-за непогоды
2020-06-15T08:23
© РИА Новости / СтрингерЛинии электропередачи
Линии электропередачи
© РИА Новости / Стрингер
Линии электропередачи. Архивное фото
КИЕВ, 15 июн – РИА Новости. Почти 180 населенных пунктов в девяти областях Украины остались без электроснабжения из-за непогоды, сообщила в понедельник пресс-служба Госслужбы страны по чрезвычайным ситуациям.
"В ночь с 14 на 15 июня в результате осложнения погодных условий (сильные осадки, порывы ветра) в результате срабатывания системы защиты линий электропередачи обесточены 178 населенных пунктов в девяти областях", - говорится в сообщении.
В частности, в Сумской области без света остались 93 населенных пункта, Киевской – 28, Черниговской – 21, Луганской – 19, Донецкой и Тернопольской – по пять, Черновицкой – три, Кировоградской и Запорожской – по два.
К восстановлению электроснабжения привлечены бригады облэнерго.
Линии электропередачи
Вчера, 07:49
В ЛНР более 4,7 тысячи квартир и домов остались без электричества
