Учения ПВО России и Египта пройдут в 2021 году
2020-06-15T03:54
россия
александр леонов
вооруженные силы рф
египет
безопасность
в мире
россия
египет
россия, александр леонов, вооруженные силы рф, египет, безопасность, в мире

Учения ПВО России и Египта пройдут в 2021 году

03:54 15.06.2020
134
© РИА Новости / Виталий Тимкив / Перейти в фотобанкВоеннослужащие вооруженных сил РФ и Египта во время российско-египетских учений
Военнослужащие вооруженных сил РФ и Египта во время российско-египетских учений
© РИА Новости / Виталий Тимкив
Перейти в фотобанк
Военнослужащие вооруженных сил РФ и Египта во время российско-египетских учений . Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Совместные учения ПВО России и Египта будут проведены в 2021 году на территории РФ, сообщил начальник войсковой противовоздушной обороны Вооруженных сил РФ генерал-лейтенант Александр Леонов.
Впервые подобные учения ПВО двух стран "Стрела Дружбы-2019" прошли в прошлом году.
"В рамках нашего дальнейшего сотрудничества со специалистами войск ПВО Египта организована работа по проведению совместного учения в 2021 году на территории Российской Федерации", - сказал Леонов в интервью журналу "Национальная оборона".
Он особо отметил "полное взаимопонимание" номеров боевых расчетов на прошедших учениях. Объясняется это тем, что значительная часть египетских офицеров проходили обучение в России на базе Военной академии войсковой ПВО, а также в 106-м и 726-м учебных центрах ПВО Сухопутных войск.
