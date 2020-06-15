Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Королю Марокко сделали успешную операцию на сердце
2020-06-15T05:48
мохаммед vi, рабат, марокко, в мире

Королю Марокко сделали успешную операцию на сердце

03:50 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 05:48 15.06.2020)
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Король Марокко Мохаммед VI перенес успешную операцию на сердце в воскресенье 14 июня, сообщает местное агентство MAP со ссылкой на заявление медиков.
По данным агентства, король поступил в больницу с нарушением сердечного ритма. Операция, проведенная в клинике Palais Royal в Рабате, прошла успешно.
"Операция была полностью успешная, как и предыдущая, проведенная 26 февраля 2018 года в Париже, нормальный сердечный ритм был восстановлен", - говорится в заявлении.
Президент Армении Армен Саркисян
28 декабря 2019, 17:20
Президент Армении перенес операцию за рубежом
