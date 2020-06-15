Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В России разрабатывается водоплавающая версия комплекса ПВО "Тор-М2"
2020-06-15T07:05
новое оружие россии
александр леонов
тор (зенитный ракетный комплекс)
арктика
безопасность
александр леонов, тор (зенитный ракетный комплекс), арктика, безопасность

В России разрабатывается водоплавающая версия комплекса ПВО "Тор-М2"

03:07 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 07:05 15.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Виталий Тимкив / Перейти в фотобанкАрктические комплексы ПВО "Тор-М2ДТ"
Арктические комплексы ПВО Тор-М2ДТ
© РИА Новости / Виталий Тимкив
Перейти в фотобанк
Арктические комплексы ПВО "Тор-М2ДТ" . Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн — РИА Новости. В России разрабатывается версия комплекса ПВО "Тор-М2", умеющая плавать, сообщил начальник войсковой противовоздушной обороны Вооруженных сил генерал-лейтенант Александр Леонов.

"Разрабатывается модификация "Тор-М2" на специализированном колесном шасси. Основным требованием, предъявляемым к боевой машине, является преодоление водных преград вплавь", — сказал Леонов в интервью журналу "Национальная оборона".

Кроме того, отметил генерал, на оснащение подразделений ПВО, дислоцирующихся в условиях Арктики и Крайнего севера, будут поставлены ЗРК "Тор-М2ДТ", что сегодня имеет "огромное значение" в условиях повышенного интереса ряда государств к этому региону.
Тяжелый военно-транспортный вертолет Ми-26Т2В
4 июля 2019, 12:52Новое оружие России
В России разрабатывают самый тяжелый в мире арктический вертолет
Новое оружие РоссииАлександр ЛеоновТор (зенитный ракетный комплекс)АрктикаБезопасность
