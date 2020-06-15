https://ria.ru/20200615/1572921062.html
Жена Реввы оценила скандальный ролик Киркорова про десантников
2020-06-15T00:38
2020-06-15T00:38
культура
россия
александр ревва
музыка
шоу-бизнес
воздушно-десантные войска россии
владимир шаманов
филипп киркоров
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572914625_6:0:1105:618_1200x0_80_0_0_f797b6e684f1a6aafd078924538e6a24.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572907369.html
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572887513.html
Tut_en
Жена Реввы, сумашедший болгарин, приехавший на зароботки в Россию,..... . Это что , отвратительный винегрет?
32
13
россия
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572921062.html?chat_room_id=1572921062
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572914625_6:0:1105:618_1200x0_80_0_0_f797b6e684f1a6aafd078924538e6a24.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572914625_57:0:881:618_1200x0_80_0_0_26d4f22c085a1e3a234ebb3e8c749846.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572914625_257:0:875:618_1200x0_80_0_0_77a4e98fbcac428f2c1b8d684bb230d0.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
россия, александр ревва, музыка, шоу-бизнес, воздушно-десантные войска россии, владимир шаманов, филипп киркоров