Жена Реввы оценила скандальный ролик Киркорова про десантников
2020-06-15T00:38
Жена кого???
33
Жена Реввы, сумашедший болгарин, приехавший на зароботки в Россию,..... . Это что , отвратительный винегрет?
32
13
Жена Реввы оценила скандальный ролик Киркорова про десантников

00:38 15.06.2020
МОСКВА, 15 июн — РИА Новости. Певец Филипп Киркоров, исполняя роль в юмористическом скетч-шоу о десантниках, хотел поднять "народный дух" во время самоизоляции. Об этом в беседе с "Пятым каналом" заявила супруга шоумена Александра Реввы, дизайнер Анжелика Ревва.
Ранее артист опубликовал снятый для юмористического скетч-шоу ролик, где предстал в образе десантника. Экс-глава ВДВ Владимир Шаманов назвал этот сюжет отвратительным и призвал Киркорова извиниться и удалить видео "для своего же блага".
Певец Филипп Киркоров
Вчера, 12:35
Представитель Киркорова ответила на требование экс-главы ВДВ
Дизайнер считает, что остро воспринимать можно любую шутку.

"Можно грустить, ругаться, судиться, а можно просто улыбнуться. Я выбираю последнее. Я все это всерьез не воспринимаю", — рассказала Ревва.

При этом она допустила, что ролик мог "задеть душу" тех, кто связан с ВДВ.
Ранее автор ролика, режиссер Марюс Вайсберг заявил, что не хотел никого оскорбить. Он назвал видео смешным. По словам режиссера, шутка была самоиронией и не относилась к ВДВ.
Музыкальный продюсер Иосиф Пригожин
13 июня, 15:34
Пригожин назвал 90% современной российской музыки шлаком
Обсудить 13
КультураРоссияАлександр РевваМузыкаШоу-бизнесВоздушно-десантные войска РоссииВладимир ШамановФилипп Киркоров
Популярные комментарии
Жена кого???
15 июня, 00:49
АСАлексей С
12210000
Жена Реввы, сумашедший болгарин, приехавший на зароботки в Россию,..... . Это что , отвратительный винегрет?
15 июня, 01:41
TTut_en
2900002
