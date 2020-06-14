Регистрация пройдена успешно!
СК проводит проверку после столкновения самолетов в Пулково
2020-06-14T23:52
СК проводит проверку после столкновения самолетов в Пулково

18:29 14.06.2020 (обновлено: 23:52 14.06.2020)
С.-ПЕТЕРБУРГ, 14 июн — РИА Новости. Следственные органы проводят проверку по факту инцидента в аэропорту Пулково, где при рулении один самолет зацепил крылом хвостовую часть другого самолета, сообщает Северо-Западное следственное управление на транспорте СК России.
Ранее сообщалось, что в воскресенье в аэропорту Пулково во время руления самолет S7 Airlines зацепил крылом хвостовую часть самолета "Уральских авиалиний". Никто не пострадал. Санкт-Петербургская транспортная прокуратура проводит проверку соблюдения прав пассажиров и законодательства о безопасности полетов.

"Ленинградским следственным отделом на транспорте Северо-Западного следственного управления на транспорте Следственного комитета России проводится проверка по факту происшествия с двумя самолетами в аэропорту Пулково", — говорится в сообщении.

В настоящее время следователями проводится осмотр места инцидента.
"В ходе проверки следствием будут устанавливаться обстоятельства, а также причины и условия, способствовавшие данному происшествию", — отмечает ведомство.
