Искусство
Культура
Джигарханяна выписали из больницы
2020-06-14T15:48
культура
виталина цымбалюк-романовская
армен джигарханян
общество
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/151949/96/1519499686_0:337:1366:1105_1200x0_80_0_0_9664c0302b8b78e133c1264fa925f25d.jpg
3
Новости
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/151949/96/1519499686_0:337:1366:1105_1200x0_80_0_0_9664c0302b8b78e133c1264fa925f25d.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/151949/96/1519499686_0:209:1366:1233_1200x0_80_0_0_29984a5d4cfbbf3bc689ef35d6b52c18.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/151949/96/1519499686_0:38:1366:1403_1200x0_80_0_0_eb69995ae6b8fef3fcff077f101da844.jpg
виталина цымбалюк-романовская, армен джигарханян, общество

Джигарханяна выписали из больницы

15:48 14.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Рамиль Ситдиков / Перейти в фотобанкАрмен Джигарханян
Армен Джигарханян
© РИА Новости / Рамиль Ситдиков
Перейти в фотобанк
Армен Джигарханян. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Народный артист СССР, актер Армен Джигарханян выписался из больницы, у него все в порядке, сообщил РИА Новости друг актера Артур Согомонян.
Ранее Согомонян сообщил РИА Новости, что Джигарханян находится в больнице на профилактическом обследовании.
"Армен Борисович выписался, он дома и у него все в порядке", - сказал Согомонян.
Здоровье Джигарханяна резко ухудшилось в октябре 2017 года: актер попал в больницу и вскоре заявил, что не готов простить свою супругу Виталину Цымбалюк-Романовскую, которая, по его словам, "причинила ему много боли". Позже пара расторгла брак и начала судебную тяжбу. В настоящее время 84-летний артист регулярно проходит лечение в больницах и санаториях.
Актер Армен Джигарханян на съемках фильма режиссера Александра Ефремова Немец
9 июня, 04:07Культура
Экс-супруга Джигарханяна рассказала о его состоянии
Обсудить 3
КультураВиталина Цымбалюк-РомановскаяАрмен ДжигарханянОбщество
