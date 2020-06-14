Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Индонезии число случаев COVID-19 превысило 38 тысяч
2020-06-14T12:30
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
воз
индонезия
в мире
коронавирус covid-19, воз, индонезия, в мире

В Индонезии число случаев COVID-19 превысило 38 тысяч

12:30 14.06.2020
127
© AP Photo / Tatan SyuflanaМедицинский работник проверяет температуру тела у прохожей в Индонезии
Медицинский работник проверяет температуру тела у прохожей в Индонезии
© AP Photo / Tatan Syuflana
Медицинский работник проверяет температуру тела у прохожей в Индонезии. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Количество выявленных случаев инфицирования COVID-19 в Индонезии превысило 38 тысяч, сообщает министерство здравоохранения страны.
По его данным, за последние сутки были выявлены 857 новых случаев COVID-19 и зафиксированы 43 летальных исхода. Общее число зараженных достигло 38 277, скончались 2 134 человека. С начала эпидемии в стране излечились свыше 14,5 тысячи человек.
Всемирная организация здравоохранения 11 марта объявила вспышку новой коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 пандемией. По последним данным ВОЗ, в мире выявлены уже более 7,5 миллиона случаев заражения, свыше 423 тысяч человек скончались.
Топ-15 стран G-20 по летальности коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19
18 апреля, 19:33Распространение нового коронавируса
Топ-15 стран G-20 по летальности COVID-19
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
120100
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19ВОЗИндонезияВ мире
