Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Москве доноры плазмы получат подарки в честь Всемирного дня донора
2020-06-14T11:24
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
донорство
анастасия ракова
здоровье - общество
москва
москва
РИА Новости
Новости
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, донорство, анастасия ракова , здоровье - общество, москва

В Москве доноры плазмы получат подарки в честь Всемирного дня донора

11:24 14.06.2020
250
Донор, переболевший COVID-19, во время сдачи крови в Москве
Донор, переболевший COVID-19, во время сдачи крови в Москве
© РИА Новости / Евгений Одиноков
Перейти в фотобанк
Донор, переболевший COVID-19, во время сдачи крови в Москве. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Москвичи, переболевшие коронавирусом и ставшие донорами плазмы, 14 июня получат подарки в честь Всемирного дня донора, сообщила журналистам заместитель мэра Москвы по вопросам социального развития Анастасия Ракова.
Четырнадцатого июня отмечается Всемирный день донора. Москвичи, выздоровевшие после COVID-19, могут стать донорами плазмы, которая применяется при лечении больных пациентов.
Григорий Маслов
Вчера, 09:07Распространение нового коронавируса
Журналист РИА Новости рассказал, почему стал донором
"Четырнадцатого июня доноры плазмы получат чемоданчик с сувенирами. Туда входят антисептик, набор масок и значки, макетами для которых послужили рисунки детей из столичных центров содействия семейного воспитания. Самым популярным словом на детских рисунках стало "Спасибо", - рассказала Ракова.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Донор сдает кровь
Вчера, 07:41
Всемирный день донора крови
