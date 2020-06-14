Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572904693.html
В московском центре "Вороновское" лечатся более 230 пациентов с COVID-19
2020-06-14T11:22
распространение нового коронавируса
сергей переходов (врач)
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
общество
сергей переходов (врач), коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, общество

В московском центре "Вороновское" лечатся более 230 пациентов с COVID-19

11:22 14.06.2020
136
© РИА Новости / Илья ПиталевМосковский клинический центр инфекционных болезней "Вороновское"
Московский клинический центр инфекционных болезней Вороновское
© РИА Новости / Илья Питалев
Московский клинический центр инфекционных болезней "Вороновское". Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Свыше 230 пациентов московского клинического центра инфекционных болезней "Вороновское" лечатся от новой коронавирусной инфекции, сообщил главврач центра Сергей Переходов.

"В Московском клиническом центре инфекционных болезней "Вороновское" на 14 июня состоит на лечении 236 пациентов. Из них: с диагнозом пневмония – 236, подтвержденных с COVID – 236, с кислородной поддержкой – 168, на ИВЛ – 12", - написал он в Facebook.

Переходов добавил, что за сутки поступило 18 пациентов. При этом вчера умер 67-летний мужчина с положительным COVID-19.
Госпиталь COVID-19 в ГКБ №15 имени О. М. Филатова
Вчера, 09:23Распространение нового коронавируса
В Филатовской больнице лечатся более 620 пациентов с COVID-19
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаСергей Переходов (врач)Коронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Общество
