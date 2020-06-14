https://ria.ru/20200614/1572904693.html
В московском центре "Вороновское" лечатся более 230 пациентов с COVID-19
2020-06-14T11:22
2020-06-14T11:22
распространение нового коронавируса
сергей переходов (врач)
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/17/1570466365_0:55:3072:1783_1200x0_80_0_0_8e7538f72ea71d5bed07bcce80986348.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572901606.html
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572904693.html?chat_room_id=1572904693
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/17/1570466365_0:55:3072:1783_1200x0_80_0_0_8e7538f72ea71d5bed07bcce80986348.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/17/1570466365_341:0:3072:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_9a310df0187385e74c4c368b56d33b5c.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/17/1570466365_762:0:2810:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_b725859933ff53b8dc270586f7c8d602.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
сергей переходов (врач), коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, общество