https://ria.ru/20200614/1572898811.html
На Камчатке возбудили дело после ЧП с катером
2020-06-14T11:32
следственный комитет россии (ск рф)
мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)
петропавловск-камчатский
происшествия
петропавловск-камчатский
следственный комитет россии (ск рф), мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий), петропавловск-камчатский, происшествия

На Камчатке возбудили дело после ЧП с катером

03:53 14.06.2020 (обновлено: 11:32 14.06.2020)
5368
© РИА Новости / Александр Пирагис / Перейти в фотобанкЗакат над Авачинской бухтой
Закат над Авачинской бухтой
© РИА Новости / Александр Пирагис
Перейти в фотобанк
ПЕТРОПАВЛОВСК-КАМЧАТСКИЙ, 14 июн — РИА Новости. Уголовное дело о нарушении правил безопасности возбудили после происшествия с катером в Авачинской бухте на Камчатке, сообщило Дальневосточное следственное управление на транспорте СК России.
Ранее в МЧС сообщали, что катер перевернулся в Авачинской бухте на Камчатке, спасатели ищут четырех пропавших мужчин. Катер, который должен был доставить груз к другому судну, обнаружили "ориентировочно в 40 километрах от берега".
"Возбуждено уголовное дело по признакам преступления, предусмотренного частью 3 статьи 263 УК России ("Нарушение правил безопасности движения морского транспорта")", — говорится в сообщении следственного управления.
Отмечается, что катер буксируют в Петропавловск-Камчатский.
Вид на Екатеринбург. Архивное фото
28 июня 2018, 11:25
В Екатеринбурге на пруду перевернулся катер с людьми
413441
Обсудить 1
Следственный комитет России (СК РФ)МЧС России (Министерство РФ по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)Петропавловск-КамчатскийПроисшествия
