https://ria.ru/20200614/1572898773.html
В Канаде нефтепровод закрыли из-за разлива
2020-06-14T03:50
британская колумбия
канада
в мире
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/151320/23/1513202362_104:0:1944:1035_1200x0_80_0_0_e83da9e8327591fcaf1659cd35f15c26.jpg
https://ria.ru/20190814/1557484381.html
британская колумбия, канада, в мире

В Канаде нефтепровод закрыли из-за разлива

03:50 14.06.2020
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Нефтепровод компании Trans Mountain в канадском городе Абботсфорд, провинция Британская Колумбия, закрыт в результате разлива нефти, сообщает компания.
Как заявляет компания, сообщение об инциденте поступило утром в субботу.
"Группы на месте происшествия на территории Trans Mountain взяли разлив под контроль, ведутся очистительные работы. Соответствующие регулирующие органы были уведомлены, угрозы для общества нет", - говорится в заявлении на сайте компании.
Отмечается, что ведется расследование произошедшего. На данный момент масштаб разлива еще не определен, однако известно, что он уже был полностью сдержан.
Масляное пятно на поверхности реки
14 августа 2019, 12:15
В Сербии остановили разлив мазута в реку
