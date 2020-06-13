Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Москве умерли 50 пациентов с коронавирусом
2020-06-14T00:01
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
общество
москва
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, общество

В Москве умерли 50 пациентов с коронавирусом

23:16 13.06.2020 (обновлено: 00:01 14.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Максим Блинов / Перейти в фотобанкМедицинский работник в одном из отделений госпиталя COVID-19 в Центре мозга и нейротехнологий ФМБА России
Медицинский работник в одном из отделений госпиталя COVID-19 в Центре мозга и нейротехнологий ФМБА России
© РИА Новости / Максим Блинов
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 13 июн — РИА Новости. В Москве за сутки умерли 50 человек с пневмонией и положительным тестом на коронавирус, сообщили в городском оперативном штабе.
Накануне от COVID-19 скончались еще 44 человека. Таким образом, количество жертв коронавируса в столице достигло 3281.
Всего в Москве за время эпидемии зафиксировали более 204 тысяч случаев заболевания COVID-19, около 120 тысяч пациентов излечились. В России число зарегистрированных случаев заражения превысило 520 тысяч, при этом 275 тысяч человек выздоровели, 6829 скончались.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19МоскваОбщество
