https://ria.ru/20200613/1572896972.html
В Москве умерли 50 пациентов с коронавирусом
2020-06-13T23:16
2020-06-14T00:01
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/16/1571823312_0:31:3116:1784_1200x0_80_0_0_d2cc8a8ec054ab022e02c8626a456b12.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200515/1571520997.html
7
москва
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572896972.html?chat_room_id=1572896972
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/16/1571823312_0:31:3116:1784_1200x0_80_0_0_d2cc8a8ec054ab022e02c8626a456b12.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/16/1571823312_387:0:3116:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_99e0afc10184c7dcf1651e5ecb261ccc.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/16/1571823312_754:0:2801:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_e3c13d7e6bdd54fd52db38af08e57d1b.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, общество