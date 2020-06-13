Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572891618.html
Посольство Киргизии в Москве опровергло данные об избиении вице-консула
2020-06-13T18:01
посольство киргизии в россии
москва
киргизия
происшествия
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/24542/43/245424339_0:625:1333:1375_1200x0_80_0_0_055f36f7d0a140bc81d32a7b372869ee.jpg
москва
киргизия
Новости
посольство киргизии в россии, москва, киргизия, происшествия

Посольство Киргизии в Москве опровергло данные об избиении вице-консула

18:01 13.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Григорий Собченко / Перейти в фотобанкЗдание посольства Киргизии в Москве
Здание посольства Киргизии в Москве
© РИА Новости / Григорий Собченко
Перейти в фотобанк
Здание посольства Киргизии в Москве. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Посольство Киргизии в Москве опровергло сообщения о нападении на вице-консула Тиграна Кондахчяна, сообщила РИА Новости пресс-секретарь киргизской дипмиссии в РФ Гулбарчын Байымбетова.
Ранее ряд СМИ сообщили, что вице-консула посольства Киргизии Тиграна Кондахчяна избил в Москве неизвестный.
"Это недостоверная информация. А что было: две недели назад в Москве избили нашего соотечественника, он не вице-консул. А вице-консул Тигран Кондахчян поехал разбираться с этим. Написали заявление в МВД России", - сказала Байымбетова.
"На самого вице-консула не нападали", - указала она.
Посольство Киргизии в РоссииМоскваКиргизияПроисшествия
