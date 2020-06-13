Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В центре Барнаула сильный ветер сорвал часть крыши
2020-06-13T17:37
погода
алтайский край
барнаул
происшествия
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0d/1572890450_33:0:1388:762_1200x0_80_0_0_a8e3d6204325489ccfea80bed8c36558.jpg
алтайский край
барнаул
Новости
ru-RU
погода, алтайский край, барнаул, происшествия

В центре Барнаула сильный ветер сорвал часть крыши

17:37 13.06.2020
© Фото : администрация города БарнаулаЛиквидация последствий сильного ветра в Барнауле
Ликвидация последствий сильного ветра в Барнауле
© Фото : администрация города Барнаула
Ликвидация последствий сильного ветра в Барнауле
БАРНАУЛ, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Сильный ветер сорвал часть крыши здания в центре Барнаула, листы упали на дорогу и припаркованные машины в районе ТЦ Плаза, сообщают в городской администрации.
"Сегодня, 13 июня, в районе ТЦ Плаза с крыши упали листы на проезжую часть, припаркованные автомобили, трамвайные пути. Пострадавших нет", - уточняют в мэрии Барнаула.
Из-за инцидента было ограничено движение трамваев, также перекрывали часть дороги, дополняется в сообщении.
"В настоящее время с проезжей части убраны листы кровли, движение транспорта полностью восстановлено. На месте работали специалисты ГУ МЧС России по Алтайскому краю, Автодорстроя, администрации Центрального района", - резюмируют в мэрии.
Град, выпавший в поселке Николаевка Еврейской автономной области
Вчера, 16:25
В ЕАО крупный град повредил крыши домов в поселке
ПогодаАлтайский крайБарнаулПроисшествия
