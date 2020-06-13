Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572882319.html
Голикова отметила необходимость уточнить закон о биобезопасности
2020-06-13T12:43
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
татьяна голикова
госдума рф
общество
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, татьяна голикова, госдума рф, общество

Голикова отметила необходимость уточнить закон о биобезопасности

12:43 13.06.2020
173
Заместитель председателя правительства РФ Татьяна Голикова
Заместитель председателя правительства РФ Татьяна Голикова
© РИА Новости / Дмитрий Астахов
Перейти в фотобанк
Заместитель председателя правительства РФ Татьяна Голикова. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Вице-премьер РФ Татьяна Голикова заявила о том, что законопроект о биологической безопасности надо уточнить, чтобы быть всегда готовыми к столкновению с коронавирусом.
Она отметила, что еще до пандемии в Госдуму был внесен закон о биологической безопасности.
"Наверное, по итогам того, что мы пережили и переживаем, мы бы подумали над тем, что в этом законопроекте нужно сейчас уточнить, для того, чтобы быть во всех случаях готовыми к той биологической угрозе, с которой вот мы сейчас столкнулись в виде нового коронавиурса", - сказал Голикова на брифинге.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф
601006
Обсудить
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Татьяна ГоликоваГосдума РФОбщество
